Director Sooraj Barjatya was recently in the news for his 2022 acclaimed film Uunchai and also after reports emerged that he is gearing up for his next directorial, featuring Salman Khan. As per reports, this family entertainer is expected to release in cinemas on Diwali 2024. The blockbuster director, however, is not just busy with his directorial venture. He’s also focusing on the debut directorial of his son, Avnish S Barjatya. And Bollywood Hungama has stumbled upon interesting information about this film.

SCOOP: Rajveer Deol-Paloma Thakeria Dhillon’s debut film, directed by Sooraj Barjatya’s son Avnish Barjatya, titled Dono

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “While it is common knowledge that Avnish Barjatya has shot for his directorial, the title hasn’t been announced yet. The film is named Dono. The makers feel that this is an apt title and goes well with the film’s storyline.”

Dono marks the debut of not just Avinsh but also Sunny Deol’s younger son Rajveer and producer Ashok Thakeria and actress Poonam Dhillon's daughter, Paloma Thakeria Dhillon. As per reports that emerged last year, the film is a coming-of-age love story, which explores modern relationships set against the backdrop of a lavish destination wedding. In March this year, Sunny Deol’s elder son and Rajveer’s brother Karan Deol posted a picture of him, Sunny and Rajveer on the sets of Dono in Thailand.

In March 2021, Rajshri Productions announced that they were launching Rajveer Deol in Avnish Barjatya’s film. Exactly a year ago, on May 20, 2022, Rajshri confirmed that Paloma Thakeria Dhillon is a part of this film. As per a statement released by the makers at that time, Avnish Barjatya stated, “Paloma is a powerful performer and has tremendous screen presence. She is the perfect fit for my character. Her immense work ethic and enthusiasm make it so exciting to be working with her every day. Paloma and Rajveer share great chemistry together on screen and play off each other really well. They have both seamlessly blended into their roles.”

Dono is expected to release in cinemas this year.

