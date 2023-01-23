The paparazzi have been gushing for the past few days about Athiya Shetty and K.L. Rahul, another cricket-Bollywood combination. About three years have passed since the two of them started dating, and since the New Year, rumours of their marriage have not subsided. Finally, the inside photos of their intimate yet dreamy wedding are out!

Athiya Shetty and K L Rahul give a peek into their dreamy wedding, see pics

Hours after Athiya’s father and actor Suniel Shetty confirmed their wedding and shared sweets among paps, the newlywed Athiya and KL Rahul shared a bunch of photos from their wedding. The couple can be seen engaged in the wedding festivities with an ear-to-ear smile. Their mushy photos are winning hearts on the internet.

In a joint statement, the couple said, “In your light, I learn how to love.” They further added, “Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that’s given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness,” followed by folded hands emoticons.

As soon as they shared the images on social media, fans, netizens and their friends flooded the comments section with “congratulations”, including Kartik Aaryan, Huma Qureshi, Bhumi Pednekar, Ananya Panday, Vaani Kapoor, and Esha Gupta, among others.

Bollywood Hungama had previously reported that the pre-wedding celebrations started over the weekend, including a traditional sangeet, and that guests danced the night away till daybreak. The couple opted for a low-key event, with only a select group of their closest friends and family attending the festivities. The couple wanted the wedding to be a private and intimate event, thus attendance from the cricket and Bollywood worlds was kept to an absolute minimum.

Post the wedding, Suniel Shetty had spoken to the media and said that they will host a reception after IPL 2023.

