Last Updated 24.01.2023 | 10:57 AM IST

No leading lady for Akshay Kumar in C Sankaran Nair bio-pic

By Subhash K. Jha -

It seems as if Bollywood is finally growing up. From romancing 21-year olds to mentoring them, Bollywood A-listers finally seem to be imbuing their age with dignity. And Akshay Kumar seems to lead the bright pack. After the underproduction, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in which Akshay does not have a romantic lead, one has now come to know that he has no leading lady in the C Sankaran Nair bio-pic either.

According to reliable source, “Ananya Pandey is a part of the bio-pic. But she is not paired with Akshay. Rather, she plays his intern and protégée. There is no romantic involvement between the two.”

Another forthcoming film where the hero has no leading lady is Bholaa where Ajay Devgn goes solo.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar finally breaks silence on reports of him charging Rs. 50 – 100 crores per film

