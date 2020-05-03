Athiya Shetty and Ahan Shetty have been very active in supporting the government’s decision of extending the lockdown. Now, they have extended their help towards the paparazzi to help them out with the daily essentials. With the nationwide lockdown being extended by another two weeks, it is difficult for the daily wage earners to manage a square meal for their families. However, celebrities like Ekta Kapoor and the sibling’s duo, Athiya and Ahan Shetty have come forward to help out the paparazzi, who rely on their daily earnings.

In his recent Instagram post, Viral Bhayani revealed that Athiya and Ahan were planning to have ration delivered to the photographers’ houses, however, when they did not get the permission, they transferred the money directly. He posted a picture of them with the caption, “We would like to thank @athiyashetty and @ahan.shetty for their contribution to us photographers during this ongoing pandemic. They wanted to send out ration to our boys but since they did not get any permission, they sent out payment directly to our boys account ????”

