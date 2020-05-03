Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 03.05.2020 | 10:10 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Angrezi Medium Sooryavanshi Baaghi 3 Thappad 83 Gulabo Sitabo
follow us on

Athiya Shetty and Ahan Shetty help the paparazzi out by transferring the payment to their accounts

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network
Athiya Shetty and Ahan Shetty help the paparazzi out by transferring the payment to their accounts

Athiya Shetty and Ahan Shetty have been very active in supporting the government’s decision of extending the lockdown. Now, they have extended their help towards the paparazzi to help them out with the daily essentials. With the nationwide lockdown being extended by another two weeks, it is difficult for the daily wage earners to manage a square meal for their families. However, celebrities like Ekta Kapoor and the sibling’s duo, Athiya and Ahan Shetty have come forward to help out the paparazzi, who rely on their daily earnings.

Athiya Shetty and Ahan Shetty help the paparazzi out by transferring the payment to their accounts

In his recent Instagram post, Viral Bhayani revealed that Athiya and Ahan were planning to have ration delivered to the photographers’ houses, however, when they did not get the permission, they transferred the money directly. He posted a picture of them with the caption, “We would like to thank @athiyashetty and @ahan.shetty for their contribution to us photographers during this ongoing pandemic. They wanted to send out ration to our boys but since they did not get any permission, they sent out payment directly to our boys account ????”

Also Read: Ekta Kapoor transfers the salary money to the paparazzi’s accounts during the lockdown

 

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Emraan Hashmi says Rishi Kapoor would ask…

Makers of Sharmaji Namkeen starring Rishi…

Dia Mirza joins nine women leaders of the…

"Perseverance comes naturally to me," says…

"How can I begin to feel alone when millions…

Kulmeet Makkar, CEO of the Film and…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification