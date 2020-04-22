Bollywood Hungama

Ekta Kapoor transfers the salary money to the paparazzi's accounts during the lockdown

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network
Ekta Kapoor transfers the salary money to the paparazzi’s accounts during the lockdown

The extended lockdown to flatten the curve of Coronavirus has had its own cons just as it has the pros. There are people struggling to figure out where their next meal will come from while the others work from home. One such group that is suffering because of the lockdown is the paparazzi. Their careers depend on making sure that the celebrities are clicked on time at important events or at the airport.

Ekta Kapoor transfers the salary money to the paparazzi’s accounts during the lockdown

With the ongoing lockdown, they have been living hand-to-mouth since there is no work left for them to do. Ekta Kapoor has been very generous and has transferred their salary money directly to their accounts in these trying times. Truly, Ekta Kapoor has come in as a savior in their lives. Viral Bhayani took to his Instagram to share the news with the caption, “While we are under crisis and jobs at stake, it's good to see individuals like #ektakapoor coming and helping us in our difficult times. With no work and the crisis not slowing down Ekta has directly sent payment to our boys bank account. This was well appreciated as it has become difficult to pay salaries now. ????”

This is really a great move on Ekta Kapoor’s part.

Also Read: Ekta Kapoor shares her experience and insights on when she visited the Harvard and Boston University

