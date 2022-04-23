South Korean pop group ASTRO’s Sanha will reportedly halt activities temporarily after testing positive for Covid-19 for the second time in less than two months.

According to Korean tabloid Soompi, ASTRO’s agency Fantagio officially announced on April 23 that Sanha had tested positive for Covid-19 after developing mild cold symptoms. Both Sanha and Moonbin were previously diagnosed with the virus at the beginning of March, though they both recovered in time for their unit comeback later that month. “Hello. This is Fantagio. On April 22, our artist ASTRO’s Yoon Sanha used a self-test kit [for COVID-19] as a precautionary measure because his health had taken a turn for the worse, and his test result was negative,” the agency began the statement.

“However, because his condition continued to worsen, he underwent a rapid antigen test, and his test results came back positive today (April 23). At the moment, Yoon Sanha only has mild cold symptoms, and he plans to focus entirely on treatment and recovery in accordance with the guidelines of government health authorities,” the statement continued. “Due to their paths overlapping, the other five members of ASTRO aside from Yoon Sanha all immediately underwent rapid antigen tests, and their test results came back negative.”

The agency also mentioned that while the other ASTRO members had all tested negative, Moonbin and Sanha’s upcoming video call and fan signing event would be postponed due to Sanha’s inability to participate. “Therefore, it will be difficult for ASTRO’s Yoon Sanha to participate in his scheduled activities, and we will make another announcement about our artist’s return to activities after the date of his release from quarantine has been confirmed.”

“Additionally, Moonbin&Sanha’s “REFUGE” video call and fan signing event that was scheduled for April 23 and April 24 has been postponed, and we will make an announcement regarding rescheduling at a later date,” the statement continued. “We ask for your understanding regarding the fact that we have given many people cause for concern. We will continue to consider the health of our artists and staff our top priority, and we will do our utmost to ensure that our artist makes a quick recovery while adhering to the guidelines of government health authorities. Thank you,” the statement concluded.

ASTRO members are currently planning their comeback album.

