Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan recently spoke about his plans for charity and the work of his NGO, Meer Foundation, after the success of his latest film Jawan.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's latest film Jawan has been a resounding success at the box office, collecting over Rs 500 crore in India. Amidst the celebrations, SRK conducted an interactive session with fans on X, formerly known as Twitter, where he spoke about his plans for charity and the work of his NGO, Meer Foundation.

When a fan asked SRK about his plans for charity after the success of Jawan, he replied, “Yeah the whole family has been saying it. Will start with all our partners that Meer Foundation works with to show everyone the film. Being an entertainer if I can make all of them smile it will be most satisfying. Telling @RedChilliesEnt just now. Tks for the idea.”

Another fan asked SRK about the work that Meer Foundation is doing, to which he replied, "I think we are moving in the right direction and helping as many as we can to lead a happier life. No need to talk about that. But very excited I have just told them to show the film #Jawan to all NGOs this week. All over. Somebody just gave me that idea so feeling happy."

Meer Foundation is a non-profit organization founded by Shah Rukh Khan in 2013, in memory of his late father. The foundation focuses on the rehabilitation of Acid Attack survivors under the work for Women's Empowerment.

Also Read: With Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan to create HISTORY; will be the ONLY actor of India to have two Rs. 1000 crore grossers; BEATS Prabhas, Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Yash, Aamir Khan

