comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 22.09.2023 | 8:48 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Jawan Dream Girl 2 Gadar 2 Fukrey 3 Dono Mission Raniganj
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Fukrey 3: CBFC removes visuals of Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin; modifies dialogue referencing Munna Bhai MBBS

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Fukrey 3: CBFC removes visuals of Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin; modifies dialogue referencing Munna Bhai MBBS

en Bollywood News Fukrey 3: CBFC removes visuals of Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin; modifies dialogue referencing Munna Bhai MBBS
By Fenil Seta -

The box office this week seems a bit dry as all the new releases opened to poor houses. However, the trade and industry are looking forward to next week when Fukrey 3 and The Vaccine War will release and hopefully set the box office on fire. The expectations from Fukrey 3 are immense as the last two parts have been hugely successful.

Fukrey 3: CBFC removes visuals of Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin; modifies dialogue referencing Munna Bhai MBBS

Bollywood Hungama has learned that the censor process of Fukrey 3 has been completed. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) granted a U/A certificate to the comic caper. But it asked for a few minor changes.

In one place, visuals of world leaders like ex-President of USA Donald Trump, President of Russia Vladimir Putin etc. were seen on a poster. The CBFC's Examining Committee asked the makers to remove the said poster. The other change was related to the dialogue, 'Jaise Sanju baba ne Maqsood bhai ko jhappi daali'. This was probably in reference to the touching scene in Munna Bhai MBBS (2003), where Munna Bhai (Sanjay Dutt) hugs a cleaner, Maqsood (Surendra Rajan), in the hospital. The cut list mentions that the aforementioned dialogue was 'modified suitably' though additional details were not given.

Lastly, the anti-smoking health ad was added in the beginning and after the first half. Once these changes were done, the censor certificate was granted to the makers of Fukrey 3 on September 20. The length of the film, as mentioned on the certificate, is 150 minutes. In other words, Fukrey 3 is 2 hours and 30 minutes long.

Fukrey 3 is directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and it stars Pulkit Samrat, Richa Chadha, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh and Pankaj Tripathi. The earlier two parts, Fukrey (2013) and Fukrey Returns (2017), also featured Ali Fazal. It is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar and will arrive in theatres on September 28.

Also Read: Fukrey 3 mania sweeps globe; fans dance to ‘Ve Fukrey’ in flashmobs in Delhi, London, and New York, watch

More Pages: Fukrey 3 Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Ranveer Singh gears up to launch iPhone 15…

Advance booking for Fukrey 3 to begin from…

Ashutosh Gowariker kicks off work on Shankar…

Prabhas and Deepika Padukone starrer Kalki…

Zeenat Aman to pay an ode to Don; to present…

Canada-India deadlock to affect two Diljit…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification