Ashish Kumar Dubey’s Welcome To Agra to go on floors in April

The film’s lead cast isn’t revealed as of now. Interestingly, the female lead will be an actress from Hollywood. On the other hand, the male lead will be an actor from the Hindi film industry. But that’s not all as far as the variety in the cast is concerned. The rest of the supporting actors will be a mixture of actors from the south Indian film industry and Hindi industry. It is learnt that the makers will reveal details about the cast of the film soon.

It is also known that Welcome To Agra will be a love story. As per the title, it will be shot in Agra. But a part of the shoot will also take place in the picturesque London.

After going on floors in April, Welcome To London will be released in cinema halls this year itself during the Diwali period.

