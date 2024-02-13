Operation Valentine is expected to be loosely based on the horrific Pulwama Attacks which happened in 2019.

Followed by the visit to the Attari border to launch the song ‘Vande Mataram’, Team Operation Valentine is all set to visit the Pulwama memorial site at Lethpora Camp in Jammu and Kashmir, on February 14. Incidentally, this is the first time for any Indian film cast to be present at this memorial side. Starring Varun Tej as an IAF Pilot and Manushi Chhillar as a radar officer, the team will be paying tribute to our brave soldiers who lost their lives in the Pulwama attack.

Operation Valentine: Team of Varun Tej, Manushi Chillar starrer to visit the Pulwama Memorial site in Jammu & Kashmir

This year, February 14 marks the fifth anniversary of the deadliest terror attack carried out on India’s security forces, which took place in Pulwama district of Jammu Kashmir, where at least 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel lost their lives. The efforts made by the film’s team is to commemorate the sacrifices made by our defence personnel. The team of the upcoming actioner made this announcement on social media along with a post which also features some key sequences from the upcoming entertainer.

Operation Valentine is produced by Sony Pictures International Productions, Sandeep Mudda’s Renaissance Pictures and co-produced by God Bless Entertainment (Vakil Khan) and Nandakumar Abbineni. Ad filmmaker Shakti Pratap Singh Hada will be marking his directorial debut with this film which also stars Navdeep, Ruhani Sharma, Mir Sarwar, among others.

Written by Shakti Pratap Singh Hada, Aamir Khan and Siddharth Raj Kumar, the film was supposed to release this week but the same has been postponed. It will now release in cinemas on March 1, 2024 in Telugu and Hindi. The much-awaited trailer is expected to be launched this week.

