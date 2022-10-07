For Aryan Khan's debut as a writer, it seems like casting is underway with the plan to take the project on floors by 2022 end.

With Suhana Khan ready to debut with the Indian adaptation of Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies, Aryan Khan is not too far off from making his mark in the industry. While the star kid made quite the headlines last year with his arrest, he is moving on to better things and is already gearing up to debut as a writer, under Red Chillies Productions. It was earlier reported that he is penning a script with a bunch of writers for Red Chillies Productions’ web series. Now, it seems like casting is underway with the plan to take the project on floors by 2022 end.

As per a report in ETimes, several actors have auditioned for the web series. The work has already begun on the project and it may kick off by the end of the year. Bilal Siddiqui, who co-wrote the Bard Of Blood series starring Emraan Hashmi, is co-penning this script with Aryan Khan. Reports suggest that Jersey actor Prit Kamani may be part of the show.

Earlier, it was reported that the story revolves around the tinsel town and it is a comedy. It is a fictional telling of the Hindi film industry and Red Chillies Entertainment’s in-house writers are working on the project.

Meanwhile, Aryan Khan wants to learn the nitty-gritty process of filmmaking and more before he dives into the direction part. He is kicking off his journey as a writer first.

