Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be starring in a series called Citadel – the Indian adaptation of the Russo Brothers’ American show set for Prime Video. For the same, the actress is working on her Hindi with a dialect coach. Now, there’s an interesting development in terms of which era the series is set in.

Varun Dhawan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer Citadel India to be set in the ‘90s; makers plan to start shoot late November

As per a report by Pinkvilla, Citadel India is also set in the 1990s, in two timelines – early and late 90s. The actors are set to begin workshops for the Prime Video series by early November. The makers are working on a special look for Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The plan is to take the project on floors by the end of November or early December, once Varun wraps up the promotions of Bhediya and Samantha completes her commitments.

It is already known that Russo Brothers’ are bankrolling Citadel starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden which will premiere in 2023. The same project is getting multiple adaptations in countries with Citadel India, Citadel Mexico, Citadel Italy and more. It is being reported that the Indian version of the series will fill in the details of Priyanka’s character under the wider umbrella. It will be shot over the period of three to four months and the makers plan on releasing it by 2023 end.

Citadel, produced by Russo Brothers, will have an Indian version starring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead roles. It will be directed by director duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK.

On the work front, Varun Dhawan has Bhediya as his next release. Directed by Amar Kaushik, it stars Kriti Sanon opposite him. The film is set for November 2022 release. Meanwhile, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has an exciting slate of projects ahead including Shaakuntalam, Kushi, and Yashoda.

