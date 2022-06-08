Actor Jason Bateman has reportedly stepped down from helming the big feature film starring Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans set at Apple.

Artemis: Jason Bateman steps down from directing Scarlett Johansson-Chris Evans film for Apple due to creative differences

According to Deadline, Bateman and These Pictures amicably and mutually have chosen to part ways on the film due to creative differences. Johansson is producing the feature project with Jonathan Lia and Keenan Flynn through their These Pictures production company, which commissioned and developed the script.

Plot details are being hushed but the project is set against the space race with screenplay coming from Rose Gilroy, daughter of writer-director Dan Gilroy and actress René Russo. As previously reported, Apple had purchased Artemis in a $100 million deal.

Meanwhile, Johansson recently wrapped on Wes Anderson's Asteroid City, while Evans is gearing up with Russo brothers' Netflix-financed action-thriller The Gray Man which bows out on July 22, 2022. Bateman just wrapped the fourth and final season of his Netflix series Ozark. He is next attached to direct Here Comes the Flood, that comes from X-Men: Days of Future Past screenwriter Simon Kinberg.

Also Read: Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans reunite to lead Jason Bateman’s space epic Project Artemis from Apple

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.