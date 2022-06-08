comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 08.06.2022 | 4:07 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Samrat Prithviraj Major Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Jugjugg Jeeyo Janhit Mein Jaari Nikamma
follow us on

Artemis: Jason Bateman steps down from directing Scarlett Johansson-Chris Evans film for Apple due to creative differences

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Actor Jason Bateman has reportedly stepped down from helming the big feature film starring Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans set at Apple.

Artemis: Jason Bateman steps down from directing Scarlett Johansson-Chris Evans film for Apple due to creative differences

Artemis: Jason Bateman steps down from directing Scarlett Johansson-Chris Evans film for Apple due to creative differences

According to Deadline, Bateman and These Pictures amicably and mutually have chosen to part ways on the film due to creative differences. Johansson is producing the feature project with Jonathan Lia and Keenan Flynn through their These Pictures production company, which commissioned and developed the script.

Plot details are being hushed but the project is set against the space race with screenplay coming from Rose Gilroy, daughter of writer-director Dan Gilroy and actress René Russo. As previously reported, Apple had purchased Artemis in a $100 million deal.

Meanwhile, Johansson recently wrapped on Wes Anderson's Asteroid City, while Evans is gearing up with Russo brothers' Netflix-financed action-thriller The Gray Man which bows out on July 22, 2022. Bateman just wrapped the fourth and final season of his Netflix series Ozark. He is next attached to direct Here Comes the Flood, that comes from X-Men: Days of Future Past screenwriter Simon Kinberg.

Also Read: Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans reunite to lead Jason Bateman’s space epic Project Artemis from Apple

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee’s Jawan first movie…

Vijay Deverakonda bestows compliments upon…

Joker 2: Director Todd Phillips confirms the…

Inventing Anna actress Julia Garner in talks…

Salman Khan gives statement to police amid…

Alia Bhatt's Hollywood film shoot saved her…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification