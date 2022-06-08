South Korean group AB6IX’s label Brand New Music denied Kim Dong Hyun's dating rumors.

AB6IX’s agency denies dating rumours surrounding Kim Dong Hyun

According to Korean tabloid Soompi, someone posted photos and videos of Kim Dong Hyun online claiming they spotted the idol with his arms around a young woman in Gangnam. In response, the agency issued an official statement regarding the rumors on June 7, stating, “The woman is one of Kim Dong Hyun’s friends from his hometown. Kim Dong Hyun met up with his hometown friends after a company dinner.”

The agency added, “[The photos are from when] he was about to go home after their hangout. Kim Dong Hyun took a taxi home after seeing his friends off. They’re definitely not in a relationship. She’s one of the people he met during the hangout.

AB6IX Kim Donghyun allegedly gets caught with his girlfriend after his fanmeetinghttps://t.co/PkdUP3c3L2 pic.twitter.com/B6aKgR8soP — pannchoa (@pannchoa) June 6, 2022

Last month, AB6IX made a comeback with their fifth mini-album ‘A To B’, which was led by the single “Savior.” AB6IX is currently gearing up to visit Japan and major cities in the United States from June to July for their fan meeting tour.

