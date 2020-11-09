Just yesterday, producer Firoz Nadiadwala’s wife was taken into custody for harbouring 10 grams of marijuana at her home. The Narcotics Control Bureau has been raiding celebrities’ houses and questioning multiple people from the industry with regards to the drugs probe that came to light during the investigation of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case.

Now, as per the reports, Arjun Rampal’s house is being searched for alleged drug links. His girlfriend Gabriella Demetraides' brother was said to be a part of the drugs case and the actor’s house was searched previously as well. With not much information out so far, it has only been reported that the NCB will be doing a thorough search of Arjun Rampal’s Mumbai home for link and clues.

Also Read: Arjun Rampal’s girlfriend, Gabriella Demetraides’ brother has been arrested by the NCB

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.