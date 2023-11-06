Arjun Rampal recently announced the wrap for the film Crakk. The actor took to social media to share the exciting news and treat his fans with a glimpse of the outdoor shoot alongside the film's director and DOP.

Arjun Rampal wraps the shoot for Crakk; see video

Sharing the video, he wrote, “It’s a wrap for me on #Crakk. That rhymed, was unintentional. It’s been a fabulous ride. A small glimpse, of something big. @mevidyutjammwal and @aditya_datt thank you for making me part of your crazy imagination. @abbassayyed77 and the rest of the crew for making it so comfortable. Most importantly my brother #paragsanghavi without you this wasn’t possible. #crakk #actionherofilms #actionheros #comingsoon.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Rampal (@rampal72)

Crakk is India's first-ever extreme sports action film. Arjun Rampal is set to mesmerize the audience with a wide array of extreme sports, stunts and high-octane action sequences, all performed by the actor himself, showcasing his dedication to delivering a power-packed performance.

On the work front, Arjun Rampal recently made his south debut in the movie Bhagavanth Kesari.

