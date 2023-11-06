comscore
Last Updated 06.11.2023 | 6:52 PM IST

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Tara Sutaria confirms break-up with Aadar Jain; says she is single

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria is gearing up for the release of her next project Apurva. While the film is an edge-of-the-seat thriller, it is directly releasing on a digital platform. During the promotions of the movie, Tara confirmed that she is single.

For the inversed, Tara Sutaria was seeing actor Aadar Jain, Ranbir Kapoor's cousin. However, it wasn't confirmed that the two of them had broken up. But now, she says that she is single. “I’m not in a relationship,” the actor told News18 in an interview.

The actor also talked about how her parents have learnt to turn a blind eye to the relationship rumours. She said, “No, they don’t bother me. I’ve the coolest parents in the world. When they read all these things about me in the morning, they come to me, and we share a nice laugh over a cup of tea. We keep reading about me being paired with X, Y or Z. This has been happening even before my first film released.”

Apurva will arrive on Disney+ Hotstar on November 11. Directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, the film stars an ensemble cast of Tara Sutaria, Abhishek Banerjee, Dhairya Karwa and Rajpal Yadav.

Also Read: Apurva director Nikhil Nagesh Bhat calls Tara Sutaria “Fighter”; lauds her for shooting the film despite injuries

