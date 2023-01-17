comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 17.01.2023 | 6:12 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Pathaan Kuttey Mission Majnu Shehzada Bholaa Maidaan
follow us on

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Arjun Kapoor – Sara Ali Khan starrer directed by Homi Adajania titled Murder Mubarak

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Earlier we had reported that Arjun Kapoor was in talks with Homi Adajania to feature in his next. In fact, Bollywood Hungama was the first to also report that the filmmaker was contemplating on roping in Sara Ali Khan to feature in the film, and that talks were on with both stars. Well, though the dotted line is yet to be signed we have learnt that the film in question has been titled Murder Mubarak.

Arjun Kapoor – Sara Ali Khan starrer directed by Homi Adajania titled Murder Mubarak

Confirming the same a well-placed industry source reveals to Bollywood Hungama exclusively, “Yes, Homi Adajania is working on a new venture, and has been in talks with Arjun Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan to headline the cast. As for the film, titled Murder Mubarak the film will likely be a horror-comedy or something on those lines.” Ask for details about the filming and the source continues, “Right now nothing has been locked, so it is still too early to say anything.” Further talking about the cast and the official announcement the source continues, “Both Arjun and Sara are in talks with Homi for his next. Though neither of them have signed the so-called dotted line yet, both have expressed interest in the script and premise of the film. Currently, Homi is in the process of finalizing the finer details, after which both Arjun Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan will officially be part of the project. Post this the makers will release an official announcement of the film.”

While currently no more details on the film, Murder Mubarak are available, Arjun whose recent release Kuttey has been facing an uphill task at the box office, will next be seen in The Lady Killer followed by Meri Patni Ka Remake. As for Sara Ali Khan, the actress has her hands full with Laxman Utekar next, Gaslight, Ae Watan Mere Watan and Jagan Shakti's next.

Also Read: Arjun Kapoor recalls being on “a journey of finding credible films “after Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar

More Pages: Murder Mubarak Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Pallavi Joshi injured on sets of The Vaccine…

Ranbir Kapoor and Shah Rukh Khan to come…

Zindagi Gulzar Hai actor Sanam Saeed opens…

Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon starrer Shehzada…

Akshay Kumar’s anti-smoking ad might now…

Ali Abbas Zafar starts shooting for Akshay…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification