Earlier we had reported that Arjun Kapoor was in talks with Homi Adajania to feature in his next. In fact, Bollywood Hungama was the first to also report that the filmmaker was contemplating on roping in Sara Ali Khan to feature in the film, and that talks were on with both stars. Well, though the dotted line is yet to be signed we have learnt that the film in question has been titled Murder Mubarak.

Confirming the same a well-placed industry source reveals to Bollywood Hungama exclusively, “Yes, Homi Adajania is working on a new venture, and has been in talks with Arjun Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan to headline the cast. As for the film, titled Murder Mubarak the film will likely be a horror-comedy or something on those lines.” Ask for details about the filming and the source continues, “Right now nothing has been locked, so it is still too early to say anything.” Further talking about the cast and the official announcement the source continues, “Both Arjun and Sara are in talks with Homi for his next. Though neither of them have signed the so-called dotted line yet, both have expressed interest in the script and premise of the film. Currently, Homi is in the process of finalizing the finer details, after which both Arjun Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan will officially be part of the project. Post this the makers will release an official announcement of the film.”

While currently no more details on the film, Murder Mubarak are available, Arjun whose recent release Kuttey has been facing an uphill task at the box office, will next be seen in The Lady Killer followed by Meri Patni Ka Remake. As for Sara Ali Khan, the actress has her hands full with Laxman Utekar next, Gaslight, Ae Watan Mere Watan and Jagan Shakti's next.

