The excitement and anticipation for Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback film Pathaan seems to be growing with each passing day. After the news about the film getting a great response from its advance booking sales overseas, it has scored another feat.

EXCLUSIVE: Pathaan’s historic 9 am show at Mumbai’s G7 multiplex on Jan 25 already sold out!

The SRK-starrer is all set to become the first film to be screened at Mumbai’s iconic G7 multiplex, known as Gaiety Galaxy cinema, at an early morning 9 am show on its release day – January 25. This is the first time that a film will be screened at this time in the theatre in its 50-year-old history. The news was shared by the veteran trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Twitter.

‘PATHAAN’ MORNING SHOW AT GAIETY, BANDRA… For the first time - since its inception in 1972 - a movie [#Pathaan] will be screened in the morning show [9 am] at the iconic Gaiety cinema, Bandra on 25 Jan 2023… #SRK fan club has booked the cinema to celebrate its grand release. pic.twitter.com/EP6HnM0DJv — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 17, 2023

Sharing more info about that screening, Manoj Desai, the Executive Director of G7, told Bollywood Hungama exclusively, “Shah Rukh Khan’s fan club (SRK Universe) has organized this show. It is a good mahurat on that day and they consider Gaiety Galaxy lucky. They have bought all the tickets. The show is already house full.”

G7 is known for releasing big films both in Gaiety and Galaxy, both theatres with the maximum capacity out of the seven, if the demand is high. When we asked Desai if Pathaan will also release in Galaxy, he said, “I will get to know from Yash Raj Films tomorrow if they are willing to screen the film in Galaxy as well, is what I have heard. If that happens, there will be a 30-minute gap between the times of the shows in both the theatres.”

Also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles, Pathaan is all set to release worldwide on January 25.

