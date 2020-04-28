Bollywood Hungama

Arjun Kapoor hosts charity sale of his personal closet for animals affected by lockdown

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network
Arjun Kapoor has come forward massively to lend his helping hand in support of the affected due to coronavirus. The actor has donated to the PM-CARES Fund, Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, The Wishing Factory and Bollywood’s Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) and also gone on a virtual date for GiveIndia to raise enough funds to feed the families of 300 daily wage earners for a month! Now, the actor has come forward to support the cause of looking after stray animals during the nationwide lockdown and is hosting a charity sale of his personal closet!

This endeavour has him sifting through his closet, picking out some of his most cherished pieces, and photographing each piece himself to host an online charity sale. His fans can choose from sunglasses and caps to shoes and tees, and proceeds will fund food and water for hungry and thirsty stray animals that are affected by the lockdown.

“I have been doing my best to support as many organizations I can in this crucial hour of need. Whilst we are battling with the pandemic, we must also not forget to be humane to the animals that need our help. Since the lockdown began, there's been a staggering increase in animals starving on streets because their usual sources of food - like our street stalls and restaurants - have closed,” says Arjun.

The actor adds, “In my small way, I am supporting the efforts for World For All, which is providing food and water to stray animals during this lockdown and I’m putting up for sale some pieces from my closet in an online fundraiser. The sale proceeds will entirely go to them. So, I hope people will join me in supporting this important cause.”

All these pieces from his wardrobe are available at SaltScout.com, a social enterprise that raises funds for social causes through online sales. Proceeds will support World For All, which has been feeding hundreds of strays since the lockdown began.

A statement from World for All read, “Times are uncertain for human beings around the world. While we understand the importance of social distancing, the fear and confusion that stray animals are facing is unimaginable. Animals on the street are struggling more than ever as the scraps they would survive on thanks to restaurants and kind strangers have dwindled. There are countless stray animals dying of hunger all over the world as we fight to survive this global crisis. The animals have only distress and confusion about why their regular meals aren't being provided, and why no one comes forward to rescue them when they call for help.”

Arjun is in awe of how World for All’s staff is working overtime, feeding animals through their ambulance service while regularly sanitizing their ambulance and providing safety equipment, including masks and gloves, to their field staff.

