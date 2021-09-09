Actor Arjun Kapoor has added one more luxury car to his personal collection. He recently became the proud owner of a Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4Matic SUV. A picture of Arjun posing with his brand new car was shared on Instagram by the actor's fan account.

The Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 is worth Rs. 2.43 crore and is among the luxurious SUVs in the world. This flagship Maybach model was launched earlier this year with only 50 units allocated for 2021. Incidentally, his co-actor and friend Ranveer Singh also brought home the Maybach GLS earlier this year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Kapoor Somalia (@arjunkapoor_somalia)



Kapoor's latest purchase comes months after he was spotted in his new Land Rover Defender 110 in April this year. Arjun had previously bought a Maserati Levante, on the occasion of his 32nd birthday a few years back.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Bhoot Police. The actor will be seen alongside Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam, and Jacqueline Fernandez in the film. The film is slated to release on Disney+Hotstar on September 10.

