Last Updated 09.09.2021 | 9:36 AM IST

Work on Soorarai Pottru Hindi remake to resume soon as Madras High Court vacates injunction

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Madras High Court has vacated the injunction against the Hindi remake of the Tamil film Soorarai Pottru and ruled in favour of actor Suriya's 2D Entertainment. In July, Suriya's production house had joined hands with Abundantia Entertainment to remake Soorarai Pottru in Hindi. However, the makers faced a hurdle when Guneet Monga's Sikhya Entertainment, co-producer of Soorarai Pottru, filed an injunction against the Hindi remake.

The case filed by Sikhya Entertainment was heard by the Madras High Court on September 8. During the hearing, Suriya's counsel argued that they have paid a huge sum to Sikhya Entertainment in facilitating the acquisition of rights of the book Simply Fly, on which the film is based. The Court ruled in favour of Suriya's 2D Entertainment and vacated the injunction.

The Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru will resume soon and will be directed by Sudha Kongara who had also directed the original. The cast and crew of the remake are yet to be finalised.

Soorarai Pottru is based on the life of Air Deccan founder GR Gopinath. Suriya, Aparna Balamurali, and Paresh Rawal played pivotal roles in the film. The film was released on Amazon Prime Video in 2020 and was praised by the audience and critics alike.

ALSO READ: Not Shahid Kapoor but Akshay Kumar to now step into Suriya’s shoes for Soorarai Pottru

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

