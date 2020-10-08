Bollywood Hungama

Arjun Bijlani’s son Ayaan tests positive for Coronavirus after his wife Neha Swami

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Recently, Arjun Bijlani’s wife Neha Swami had tested positive for COVID-19 and the actor took to his social media to inform his fans about the same. He underwent a rapid test with his son Ayaan and they tested negative. However, in a detailed test, Ayaan has tested positive while Arjun tested negative once again. Ayaan is currently quarantined with his mother.

Arjun wrote a note and shared a picture along with it asking for his fans to keep them in their prayers. He informed that he had tested negative and hopes that remains the same so that he can look after his family even if it’s from a distance. He further asked his fans to not take the virus lightly and stay safe since that is the best option right now.

Get well soon, Ayaan!

Also Read: Arjun Bijlani’s wife Neha Swami tests positive for COVID-19, the former tests negative along with his son Ayaan

