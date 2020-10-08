Recently, Arjun Bijlani’s wife Neha Swami had tested positive for COVID-19 and the actor took to his social media to inform his fans about the same. He underwent a rapid test with his son Ayaan and they tested negative. However, in a detailed test, Ayaan has tested positive while Arjun tested negative once again. Ayaan is currently quarantined with his mother.

Arjun wrote a note and shared a picture along with it asking for his fans to keep them in their prayers. He informed that he had tested negative and hopes that remains the same so that he can look after his family even if it’s from a distance. He further asked his fans to not take the virus lightly and stay safe since that is the best option right now.

Take a look at Arjun’s post.

View this post on Instagram Keep us in yours prayers ... !! A post shared by Arjun Bijlani (@arjunbijlani) on Oct 6, 2020 at 11:56pm PDT

Get well soon, Ayaan!

