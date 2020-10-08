Bollywood Hungama

Dheeraj Dhoopar to make an entry on Naagin 5 again, Surbhi Chandna shares a glimpse

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Dheeraj Dhoopar, who played the role of an antagonist for the first time on Naagin 5, will be making an appearance on the show yet again. Dheeraj played the role of a shape-shifting eagle to be reincarnated as Sharad Malhotra in another lifetime. The actor was highly appreciated as ‘cheel’ and was highly lauded for his acting and aesthetic look.

Since Sharad Malhotra has tested COVID-19 positive, the makers are bringing back Dheeraj Dhoopar to fill in his role for time being. Mohit Sehgal and Surbhi Chandna had tested negative for Coronavirus and have returned to shoot after staying at home for a few days. According to the producer of the show, Mukta Dhond, Dheeraj’s entry will leave the audience confused about Veer’s death or if he’s the same cheel.

Surbhi Chandna took to her Instagram story to share a glimpse of them and wrote, “No points for guessing”.

Take a look at her story.

While the fans have appreciated her chemistry with both Sharad Malhotra and Mohit Sehgal, they are excited to see her share the same frame as Dheeraj Dhoopar.

Also Read: Naagin 5: Surbhi Chandna and Mohit Sehgal test negative for COVID-19 while Sharad Malhotra tests positive

