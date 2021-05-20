Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 20.05.2021 | 6:28 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai Satyameva Jayate 2 Toofaan The Big Bull Sooryavanshi
follow us on

Arijit Singh’s mother Aditi Singh passes away, succumbs to a cerebral stroke

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Singer Arijit Singh's mother Aditi Singh has passed away at age 52. She was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 and had reportedly tested negative recently but succumbed to a cerebral stroke on Thursday, May 20.

Arijit Singh’s mother Aditi Singh passes away, succumbs to a cerebral stroke

“She passed away last night around 11 pm. Singh, admitted with COVID, was put on ECMO (extracorporeal membrane oxygenation). She tested negative on Monday but succumbed to a cerebral stroke last night,” reported Indian Express.

As per reports, Arijit Singh's mother had tested negative for COVID-19 on May 17.

ALSO READ: Arijit Singh turns music composer with Netflix’s Pagglait starring Sanya Malhotra

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Cyclone Tauktae causes damage to the sets of…

Salman Khan's Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai…

After Bhoot Police, Paresh Rawal and Shilpa…

Nushrratt Bharuccha to play a condom sales…

Sets of Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan badly…

A.R. Rahman's 99 Songs to have its digital…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification