Singer Arijit Singh's mother Aditi Singh has passed away at age 52. She was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 and had reportedly tested negative recently but succumbed to a cerebral stroke on Thursday, May 20.

“She passed away last night around 11 pm. Singh, admitted with COVID, was put on ECMO (extracorporeal membrane oxygenation). She tested negative on Monday but succumbed to a cerebral stroke last night,” reported Indian Express.

As per reports, Arijit Singh's mother had tested negative for COVID-19 on May 17.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

