Bollywood actor and global artist Nora Fatehi becomes the first female brand ambassador of the fitness brand CultFit, joining Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. After welcoming Tiger Shroff to the CureFit family in 2018, Nora Fatehi joins the brand CultFit that has been curating workouts for bringing like-minded people to becoming the best version of them. Joining the fitness mission, Nora Fatehi emerges as the first female brand ambassador for the brand introducing her signature workout routine that could be followed by the CultFit fitness centres across the nation.

Talking about her association with the fitness brand Nora Fatehi shares, "Fitness is a way of life and not just a choice, I believe in constantly working towards growth and self-development, which is also the motive of CultFit as a brand. I have always admired Hrithik Roshan for his dedication to fitness and I am exhilarated to join him and Tiger Shroff in an attempt to promote a fit and healthy lifestyle."

Naresh Krishnaswamy, Growth and Marketing Head, CultFit shares, “Over the past few years, cult.fit has become one of the most popular fitness brand and gained a lot of love from our members, and fitness and sports enthusiasts across all age groups. We have grown as a business into an all-encompassing digital and offline fitness platform, and we are also seeing women as an emerging segment, embracing our digital fitness options. We believe this evolution should be encapsulated and represented via an ambassador that personifies it. Ms. Nora Fatehi is the perfect face for the cult.fit brand as it stands today and we are thrilled to have her onboard as our first female brand ambassador. Being an iconic dance diva, her dedication to fitness coupled with her growing popularity make her a great fit for our brand. We welcome her to the cult.fit family and look forward to future long-term brand engagements with her.”

Hrithik Roshan's HRX – India’s largest and first homegrown activewear brand has an equity partnership with CureFit, a healthcare startup that has fitness centres under the Cultfit brand and a health app called Curefit. It also has diagnostic centres called Carefit and yoga and meditation centres called mindfit.

