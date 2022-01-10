A documentary about the career and life of the late actor Sidney Poitier is currently in production at Apple with Oprah Winfrey attached as executive producer for the Apple Original Films release. Poitier, an accomplished performer, producer and director and the first Black winner of the Academy Award for best actor, died on Friday at the age of 94.

According to Variety, Apple and Winfrey have been in production on the documentary for more than a year. Poitier’s family is participating in the project. Poitier’s family said in a statement, “To us Sidney Poitier was not only a brilliant actor, activist and a man of incredible grace and moral fortitude, he was also a devoted and loving husband, a supportive and adoring father and a man who always put family first. Although he is no longer here with us in this realm, his beautiful soul will continue to guide and inspire us. He will live on in us, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren — in every belly laugh, every curious inquiry, every act of compassion and kindness. His legacy will live on in the world, continuing to inspire not only with his incredible body of work, but even more so with his humanity.”

Reggie Hudlin, whose previous directorial credits include 90’s films like House Party and Boomerang, as well as episodes of TV series like The Last O.G. and Black Monday, will serve as director for the documentary. Hudlin’s is also a prolific producer across film and television, serving as a regular executive producer for the NAACP Image Awards since 2013. Hudlin directed the 2019 documentary The BlackGodfather, which examines the life of music producer Clarence Avant.

He is already executive producing two other projects for Apple TV Plus. Hudlin is set to direct Number One on the Call Sheet, a documentary that examines the history of Black leading men in Hollywood. He is attached to a sister documentary about Black leading women, which Shola Lynch is set to direct.

