Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy blessed with a baby boy

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actress Anita Hassanandani and her businessman husband Rohit Reddy have welcomed their first child. The couple has been blessed with a baby boy.

Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy blessed with a baby boy

Rohit Reddy took to Instagram to share the happy news as he shared a picture with Anita and wrote, “Oh Boy.".

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rohit Reddy (@rohitreddygoa)

Their industry friends congratulated them on the new addition to their family. Ekta Kapoor, Niti Taylor, Sameera Reddy, Karanveer Bohra were amongst the few who wished the couple!

Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy dated for few years before tying the knot in 2013.

Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy dated for few years before tying the knot in 2013.

