There's a growing buzz that artists such as Harsh Likhari, Daler Mehendi, Honey Singh and Jazzy B will join Dhillon on stage to pay tribute to Punjabi music.

Fans of AP Dhillon are excited to hear the musician live in the country after three long years and if news reports are to believed there are more surprises in store for them. Although the official lineup for the Brownprint India Tour by White Fox India hasn't been released yet, there's a growing buzz that artists such as Harsh Likhari, Daler Mehendi, Honey Singh and Jazzy B will join AP Dhillon on stage in Punjabi as part of a tribute to Punjabi music.

AP Dhillon to give a tribute to Punjabi music at India Tour

While there's no official confirmation from the artists or their teams, the rumors have gained traction on social media, with fans expressing excitement for a potential collaboration and live performance. An insider reveals, “AP Dhillon wishes to make this tour a community-focussed one, bringing together both established and emerging talent on one platform.”

The critically acclaimed singer-songwriter, rapper and record producer AP Dhillon is making a highly anticipated return to India after a hiatus of three years with a three-city tour by White Fox India in support of his latest EP ‘The Brownprint’. This announcement marks his second tour in the country, following his previous run in 2021 which was met with overwhelming enthusiasm and sold-out crowds, including appearances by Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor and Malaika Arora.

The highly anticipated three-city trek, scheduled to kick off in Mumbai on December 7, will also feature a first-time performance in New Delhi on December 14 followed by a stop in Chandigarh on December 21.

The India tour announcement comes on the heels of Dhillon’s global deal with Republic Records followed by the star-studded release of ‘The Brownprint’ featuring Bollywood legends Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt, Atlanta rap titan Gunna, Nigerian-born Afrobeats superstar Ayra Starr as well as Punjabi icon Jazzy B. The nine-track compilation witnessed Dhillon flexing his artistic versatility to create a masterpiece that transcends geographies and genres, and further demonstrating his commitment to pushing artistic boundaries and embracing diversity in music.

Also Read: AP Dhillon officially announces his three-city tour in December 2024 – Mumbai, Delhi and Chandigarh dates revealed

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.