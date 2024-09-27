Punjabi music sensation AP Dhillon is making a highly anticipated return to India this year as he officially announces a tour in support of his latest EP The Brownprint. This announcement marks his second tour in the country, following his previous run in 2021 which was met with overwhelming enthusiasm and sold-out crowds. The highly anticipated three-city trek, scheduled to kick off in Mumbai on December 7, will also feature a first-time performance in New Delhi on December 14 followed by a stop in Chandigarh on December 21. The singer-songwriter, rapper and record producer will be joined on stage by his long-time collaborator Shinda Kahlon.

AP Dhillon officially announces his three-city tour in December 2024 – Mumbai, Delhi and Chandigarh dates revealed

AP Dhillon states, "I'm incredibly excited to be returning to India for my tour. The love and support I've received from Indian fans has been overwhelming. I can't wait to reconnect with them and share the energy of The Brownprint live.”

The AP Dhillon Brownprint India Tour is being promoted and produced by White Fox India, a reputed live events and entertainment company with a proven track record of bringing international artists to the country. Aman Kumar, Co-Founder, White Fox India states, “We're thrilled to bring AP Dhillon back to India for The Brownprint Tour. His previous tours have been nothing short of phenomenal, and we're confident that his upcoming tour will surpass all expectations. Attendees can look forward to a seamless and extraordinary music spectacle that will celebrate the supremacy of the brown community.”

The upcoming tour is set to make history in India with its groundbreaking 360-degree concert stage design. This innovative stage, a first for the event industry in India, promises to offer an immersive and inclusive experience for all attendees, regardless of their ticket type. Unlike traditional stages that restrict audience interaction, the 360-degree design encourages participation from all sides, fostering a more intimate connection between the artist and his audience.

The concert setlist is sure to delight fans with a mix of Dhillon’s classic hits and more recent music. Fans can look forward to all-time crowd favourites like ‘Brown Munde’, ‘Excuses’, ‘Insane’, and ‘With You’, alongside songs from his recently released EP, such as ‘Bora Bora’ and ‘Old Money’.

The India tour announcement comes on the heels of Dhillon’s global deal with Republic Records followed by the star-studded release of The Brownprint featuring Bollywood legends Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt, Atlanta rap titan Gunna, Nigerian-born Afrobeats superstar Ayra Starr as well as Punjabi icon Jazzy B. The nine-track compilation witnessed Dhillon flexing his artistic versatility to create a masterpiece that transcends geographies and genres, and further demonstrating his commitment to pushing artistic boundaries and embracing diversity in music.

