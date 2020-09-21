Bollywood Hungama

Anurag Kashyap’s first wife stands in support of him after the sexual assault allegations

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Anurag Kashyap was accused of sexually assaulting Payal Ghosh. The news went viral after she took to her Twitter to share the story and even included names of actresses like Huma Qureshi, Richa Chadha, and Mahie Gill. Payal Ghosh’s allegations were quite serious and heinous when she gave a detailed statement. However, Anurag Kashyap has denied all the allegations and Richa Chadha has initiated legal action against her for dragging her in the case.

Anurag Kashyap’s first wife stands in support of him after the sexual assault allegations

Anurag Kashyap’s first wife, Aarti Bajaj stood strong in support of her ex-husband and has written a long note for the same. She wrote, “First wife here✋????.. You are a rockstar @anuragkashyap10. Keep empowering women as you do and the safest place you create for all of them. I see it first hand with our daughter. There is no integrity left and the world is full of losers and no brains baying for blood of anyone who has a voice. If everybody spends the energy which they use in hating others constructively this world will be a better place. Cheapest stunt I have seen till now. First it made me angry then I laughed so hard as it cannot come more framed then this . I am sorry that you have to go through this .That’s the level of them. You stay HIGH and keep using your voice. We love you.”

Take a look at her post.

A lot of other actresses including Taapsee Pannu, Mahie Gill, Radhika Apte, Surveen Chawla have stood in support of Anurag Kashyap and have called him a true feminist.

Also Read: Richa Chadha initiates legal action against Payal Ghosh for involving her in the sexual assault controversy with Anurag Kashyap

