Actor Payal Ghosh, on September 19, made some startling revelations and alleged sexual assault allegations against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. In an interview, she alleged that the filmmaker assaulted her during the filming of his directorial Bombay Velvet. As netizens are divided in this scenario, many industry folks have come forward in support of Anurag.

After his first ex-wife supported him, his second ex-wife Kalki Koechlin, actress, defended him on Monday, September 21 via a note. She took to Instagram to say, “Dear Anurag, Don't let this social media circus get to you, you have fought for the freedom of women in your scripts, and you’ve defended their integrity in your professional space as well as in your personal life.”

“I have been witness to it, in the personal and professional space you have always seen me as your equal, you have stood up for my integrity even after our divorce, and you have supported me when I felt unsafe in a work environment even before we got together,” she said.

“This strange time where everyone gets to abuse one another and make false claims without any repercussions is a dangerous and repulsive one. It is destroying families, friends, and countries. But there is a place of dignity that exists beyond this virtual blood bath, a place of paying attention to the needs of those around you, a place of being kind even when no one is looking, and I know you are very familiar with that place. Hang on to that dignity, stay strong and keep doing the work you do. Love from an ex-wife,” she concluded.

View this post on Instagram @anuragkashyap10 A post shared by Kalki (@kalkikanmani) on Sep 20, 2020 at 11:13pm PDT

On Sunday, Anurag Kashyap's lawyer Priyanka Khimani released an official statement that read, "These allegations are completely false, malicious and dishonest. It is sad that a social movement as important as the #metoo movement has been co-opted by vested interests and reduced to a mere tool for character assassination. Fictitious allegations of this nature seriously undermine the movement and seek to unconscionably trade upon the pain and trauma of actual victims of sexual harassment and abuse. My client has been fully advised of his rights and remedies in law and intends to pursue them to the fullest extent."

In her Twitter post, Payal Ghosh claimed that Anurag Kashyap was sexually inappropriate & tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi in her tweet to take action. In a series of tweets on late Saturday night, Anurag Kashyap said, “You took so long in your attempt to shut me up. Never mind. However, in the process of silencing me, you had no qualms in dragging other women, being a woman yourself. Have some dignity, madam. All I want to say is that all the claims are baseless. I have never indulged in such behaviour nor do I tolerate such acts. We will see what happens next. Watching your video, it becomes evident how much truth there is to it, and how much of it is fake. All I want to extend is lots of good wishes and love. I apologise for replying to you in Hindi even as you speak in English.”

