Recently, some serious allegations were made by actress Payal Ghosh against the director Anurag Kashyap. She said that Anurag Kashyap tried to force himself on her and had said that actresses like Richa Chadha, Mahie Gill, and Huma Qureshi were just a call away for his activities. Anurag Kashyap has however denied all the accusations against him and a lot of actresses including Taapsee Pannu, Radhika Apte, Mahie Gill have stood in support of their director friend.

While Richa Chadha’s name was involved, she has initiated legal action against Payal Ghosh and took to her social media to share the statement. It reads, “Our Client 'Ms. Richa Chadda', condemns the act of her name being unnecessarily and falsely dragged in a defamatory manner into controversies and allegations being recently raised by third parties. Though our Client believes that genuinely wronged women should get justice at all costs, there are legislations that are intended to ensure that women have an equal standing in their workplace and to ensure that they have a cordial workplace in which their dignity and self-respect is protected. No woman should misuse their liberties to harass other women with unsubstantiated or non-existent, false and baseless allegations. Our Client has initiated appropriate legal action and shall further pursue her legal rights and remedies in law as may be advised in her best interest.”

The statement was released by her lawyer, Saveena Bedi Sachar from Lawhive Associates. Take a look at it, right here.

View this post on Instagram ???????? A post shared by Richa Chadha (@therichachadha) on Sep 20, 2020 at 3:42pm PDT

