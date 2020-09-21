Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 21.09.2020 | 10:49 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Sadak 2 Laxmmi Bomb Dil Bechara Sooryavanshi Atrangi Re
follow us on

Richa Chadha initiates legal action against Payal Ghosh for involving her in the sexual assault controversy with Anurag Kashyap

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Recently, some serious allegations were made by actress Payal Ghosh against the director Anurag Kashyap. She said that Anurag Kashyap tried to force himself on her and had said that actresses like Richa Chadha, Mahie Gill, and Huma Qureshi were just a call away for his activities. Anurag Kashyap has however denied all the accusations against him and a lot of actresses including Taapsee Pannu, Radhika Apte, Mahie Gill have stood in support of their director friend.

Richa Chadha initiates legal action against Payal Ghosh for involving her in the sexual harassment controversy with Anurag Kashyap

While Richa Chadha’s name was involved, she has initiated legal action against Payal Ghosh and took to her social media to share the statement. It reads, “Our Client 'Ms. Richa Chadda', condemns the act of her name being unnecessarily and falsely dragged in a defamatory manner into controversies and allegations being recently raised by third parties. Though our Client believes that genuinely wronged women should get justice at all costs, there are legislations that are intended to ensure that women have an equal standing in their workplace and to ensure that they have a cordial workplace in which their dignity and self-respect is protected. No woman should misuse their liberties to harass other women with unsubstantiated or non-existent, false and baseless allegations. Our Client has initiated appropriate legal action and shall further pursue her legal rights and remedies in law as may be advised in her best interest.”

The statement was released by her lawyer, Saveena Bedi Sachar from Lawhive Associates. Take a look at it, right here.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

????????

A post shared by Richa Chadha (@therichachadha) on

Also Read: Taapsee Pannu stands in support of Anurag Kashyap after the sexual assault allegations, calls him the biggest feminist

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

“These allegations are completely false,…

Amitabh Bachchan starrer Jhund receives stay…

Anurag Kashyap says Payal Ghosh's sexual…

Sushant Singh Rajput’s bank details show…

Anurag Kashyap claims Ravi Kishan used to…

Vidyut Jammwal advocates going back to the…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification