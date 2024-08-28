The SGPC also insists that the film's trailer, which was released on August 14, be taken down from all public and social media platforms.

The upcoming film Emergency, starring and directed by Kangana Ranaut, has sparked controversy ahead of its release. The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), the apex body responsible for the management of historical Gurdwaras, has issued a legal notice to the producers of the film, including Kangana Ranaut, alleging that the movie misrepresents Sikh history and contains scenes that have deeply offended the Sikh community.

The SGPC's legal notice demands the immediate removal of objectionable scenes from Emergency and calls for an apology from the filmmakers to the Sikh community. The SGPC also insists that the film's trailer, which was released on August 14, be taken down from all public and social media platforms.

As reported by The Hindu, SGPC Secretary Partap Singh expressed strong disapproval of the film's portrayal of Sikhs, stating, “The movie trailer reveals several anti-Sikh scenes which have deeply hurt the sentiments of the Sikh community. An attempt has been made to show Sikhs as terrorists and separatists, which is unacceptable and far from the truth.”

The SGPC's notice highlights concerns that the film distorts historical facts and perpetuates negative stereotypes about Sikhs. Singh emphasized that if the filmmakers do not comply with the demands to remove the offensive content, the SGPC will pursue legal action against them.

In addition to the SGPC's legal notice, a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Punjab and Haryana High Court, seeking the revocation of the certification granted to Emergency for its public release. The PIL argues that the film poses a threat to the social harmony of Punjab and could incite communal tensions.

The petitioners behind the PIL contend that Emergency attempts to vilify the Sikh community by presenting them in a negative light, which could have serious consequences for the already sensitive social fabric of Punjab. The PIL requests the court to intervene and prevent the release of the film until the objectionable scenes are removed and the filmmakers issue a public apology.

Emergency, a political drama centered around the events of the 1975 Emergency in India, has been a topic of discussion since its announcement. As of now, neither Kangana Ranaut nor the other producers of Emergency have publicly responded to the SGPC's legal notice or the PIL filed in court.

