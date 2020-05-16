Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 16.05.2020 | 12:58 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Angrezi Medium Sooryavanshi Baaghi 3 Thappad 83 Gulabo Sitabo
follow us on

Anup Jalota and Asha Bhosle join hands with 209 singers for lockdown song

Bollywood News
BySubhash K. Jha

Singer Anupa Jalota is keeping himself very busy during the lockdown. While his Bhajans are being played across homes in India and abroad, Anup has joined hands with 210 other singers for what we can ‘safely’ consider the ultimate lockdown song.

Anup Jalota and Asha Bhosle join hands with 209 singers for lockdown song

Shedding light on the grand project, Anup Jalota, who is the unofficially designated Bhajan Samrat of Hindustan, says, “The idea for the song came from several brainstorming and jamming sessions on telephone and video conferencing. It’s a song titled ‘Jayatu Jayatu Bharatam’. It is composed by Shankar Mahadevan and the words are written by Prasoon Joshi. Aur mazey ki baat yeh hai ke iss  gaane mein 211 gaaayak hai.

Jee haan, there are 211 of us singing in this historic song. I am happy to inform you that Asha Bhosleji has also sung with us, and what a privilege to have her enthusiastic vocal presence at her age. She is incredibly motivating. We all sang our lines from our homes which were then merged into one free-flowing stream of collective emotions,” says Anup who feels music has the power to heal during these troubled times.

“We all need hope. We all need to believe in that dawn after a dark night. Our song ‘Jayatu Jayatu Bharatam’ will hopefully provide that hope,” says Jalota.

All the proceeds from this historic song will go to needy singers. Says Anup, “The song is an initiative of the Indian Singers Rights Association. So much is done for lyric writers by the Indian Performing Rights Society Ltd. But nothing is done for singers. We feel it’s time we did something for our fellow-singers specially at a time like this when many singers are  jobless.”

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,
Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Vidya Balan starrer Shakuntala Devi to…

Sonakshi Sinha to auction her artwork to…

Shah Rukh Khan urges everyone to contribute…

Maine Pyar Kiya actress Bhagyashree to make…

Shah Rukh Khan hands over rights of Damini…

EXCLUSIVE: Ishaan Khatter opens up about his…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification