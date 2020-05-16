Slumdog Millionaire director Danny Boyle is set to direct Black Panther actor Michael B. Jordan in Methuselah for Warner Bros.

Variety, on Friday, reported that Tom Cruise was earlier attached to the project. "Warner Bros. considers the project, which originally had Tom Cruise attached to star, as a high priority with the potential to spark a franchise. Following the success of the “Creed” franchise, Warner Bros. has been looking for more properties for Jordan, and this long-in-development movie seemed perfect for all parties," they revealed.

Michael B. Jordan will produce the film with Outlier Society head of production Alana Mayo. Danny Boyle and Boyle and Heyday’s David Heyman and Jeffrey Clifford will also produce.

Meanwhile, Michael is set to star alongside Christian Bale and Margot Robbie in David O'Russell's upcoming untitled film.