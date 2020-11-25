The 2021 Grammys nominations are out and musician Anoushka Shankar is amongst the noted names. The nominations were announced on Tuesday, November 24. The eligibility period for award recognition was between September 1, 2019 to August 31, 2020.

Anoushka Shankar has bagged a nomination in the Best Global Music Alum category. Reacting to her nod, she tweeted, "We did it! I can’t believe Love Letters has been nominated for a Grammy!!! Thank you to everyone who has been a part of this journey both within and behind the music. Love you so much!!!"

We did it! I can’t believe Love Letters has been nominated for a Grammy!!! Thank you to everyone who has been a part of this journey both within and behind the music. Love you so much!!! https://t.co/eyyQVkZRoP — Anoushka Shankar (@ShankarAnoushka) November 24, 2020

Her EP 'Love Letters', released earlier in 2020, is a collection of songs about love, heartbreak, and healing. It features artists such as Ibeyi Alev Lenz, Shilpa Rao, and Ayanna Witter-Johnson. She has received six Grammy Award nominations, previously.

Sitarist, composer, producer: Anoushka Shankar is a singular, genre-defying figure within the classical and contemporary, acoustic, and electronic world music scenes.

The 2021 Grammys will be hosted by Trevor Noah and is set to air on January 31.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.