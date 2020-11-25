The beginning of a new year brings a lot of positivity and hope, and also ushers in the awards season. However, 2021 might be an exception in this regard. The Coronavirus pandemic has led to a lot of change in the status quo of all fields and Bollywood is no exception. With the disease still not in control, the battle against the virus will continue in 2021 as well. And this would mean the awards ceremony, televised to a million viewers globally, might not happen at all.

A source claims, “The major award shows like Filmfare Awards, Screen Awards, Zee Cine Awards etc might not take place in 2021. These ceremonies involve celebrities from all walks of lives congregating in huge numbers at a particular venue. In times of social distancing, that won’t be a practical thing to do. And most importantly, there have hardly been any releases in 2020. After March 13, there has been no major release in the post-lockdown period. Only Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari released in this season and a couple of small films are expected in December. That’s it. You can’t hold awards for a handful of films in a year like Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior, Chhapaak, Street Dancer, Panga, Malang, Thappad, Angrezi Medium etc.”

However another source says, “The award shows might still happen as it’s a good source of revenue. These awards also get huge ratings on satellite. Hence, most probably, the award ceremonies will happen but without an audience. The stars would perform at an earlier date and it would be later televised to the TV audience. The award-giving ceremony will happen online. Also, it might be largely restricted to OTT content.” This source adds, “The organizers are also thinking of clubbing 2020 and 2021 ceremony together, in early 2022. What it means, the awards would consider the films released in both 2020 as well as 2021. They will soon take a call on this in a few weeks.”

Interestingly, this won’t be the first time that Filmfare Awards won’t take place. In the late 80s, the Filmfare Awards did not take place in 1986 because of the film industry’s tussle with the government of Maharashtra. The ceremony was hence pushed to next year, on January 28, 1987. Meanwhile, the ceremony did not take place for the next two years, reportedly due to internal issues in the Times Group. Hence, some of the prominent and memorable films that released in 1986 like Karma, Nagina, Aakhree Raasta, Naam, Chameli Ki Shaadi, Ankush, Ek Ruka Hua Faisla, New Delhi Times etc and the films which released in 1987 like Mr India, Hukumat, Ijaazat, Jalwa, Mirch Masala etc never won a single Black Lady despite being worthy of winning.

Also Read: Filmfare Awards 2020: Ranveer Singh sums all his looks from the event in this video

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.