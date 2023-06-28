The digital invasion is here to stay. And A-lister stars are feeling the brunt of it. Just the other day, Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor were shocked to know that their collaborative labour of love Bawaal had been sold off to Prime Video.

Announcement of Blind releasing directly on OTT has come as a shocker for Sonam Kapoor

Bawaal, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, is an impressively costly films (estimated budget Rs. 275 crores) shot across several continents. It is a made-for-cinema experience starring two seemingly saleable stars Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor and its digitalized release didn’t go down well with the film’s actors.

Someone very close to one of the leads in Bawaal said, “We were shocked to know Bawaal is going straight to OTT. The film is designed for the large screen. But there is nothing anyone can do.”

This was the second time Varun Dhawan’s film was pushed to the digital domain against his wishes. The first time it was his father David Dhawan’s Coolie No.1 at the crest of the COVID-19 crisis.

Now, it is Sonam Kapoor who finds her labour of love being deprived of a big-screen release.

Sonam, who was last seen in The Zoya Factor, takes centre stage in Blind. She stars as a blind girl in the Hindi remake of the 2011 Korean film Blind, which will stream on Jio Cinema from July 7.

The announcement came as shocker to Sonam. Apparently she was not informed of the change of plans. However, as in the case of Bawaal, the producers of Blind had no choice as the theatre negotiations were not getting anywhere.

This is sad as Blind is Sonam’s only truly memorable performance since Neerja. The entire plot, about an ex-cop who goes blind in an accident that happens while she hunts down a criminal and how she chases him down in spite her physical disability, centres around Sonam’s character. Sonam, who has never done an action film before, kicks some serious butt in this Korean remake. A pity that her efforts would not be seen on the big screen.

