Kangana Ranaut and filmmaker Sandeep Singh are set to launch a film soon. The title and the director of the film will be announced soon. The film will hit the floors early next year.

Kangana Ranaut and Sandeep Singh to collaborate on a mega-budget movie

Announcing her collaboration with filmmaker Sandeep Singh, Kangana Ranaut said, "Sandeep and I have been friends for over 13 years and wanting to do a film for a long time. Now since we have found the right subject and the role we are all set to roll soon, it is going to be the biggest film of my career and a fantastic role, further details will be announced soon."

Filmmaker Sandeep Singh said, "It's a dream come true for any filmmaker to have a National Award winner and Padma Shri honoured actress on board like Kangana Ranaut. I had been eagerly waiting to work with her for over a decade. Finally, my vision is coming true with this film ."

He added, "The films I offered her earlier did not match up to her calibre as an actress. Thus, I waited for the right one to come my way. It was a challenge to find a good script keeping Kangana's acting prowess in mind. Now since I have a meaty subject that only she can do, I instantly got in touch with her. And this time she could not say no. This film and the character will be the most respectable and memorable. It will be loved by every Indian across the globe. I am grateful to Kangana for taking our friendship a step forward and giving me the privilege to bring our association to fruition."

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.