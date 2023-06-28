In 2017, Rajkummar Rao portrayed the role of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose in the online mini-series titled Bose: Dead or Alive. The series received acclaim and achieved numerous digital awards. Now, six years later, there is excitement within the industry as Rajkummar Rao is set to take on another significant role as per reports. According to industry insiders, following his successful portrayal of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Rajkummar Rao is preparing to portray the iconic leader Bhagat Singh in an upcoming project.

Rajkummar Rao takes on Bhagat Singh role after Subhash Chandra Bose: Report

A source close to the development told Pinkvilla, “Rajkummar Rao is passionate about a project on Bhagat Singh and is very eager to play the revolutionary leader soon. The project is in a very nascent stage of development now as a team of writers is busy researching on the episodes from Bhagat Singh’s life. Rajkummar himself is very involved in the script development process and is treating it as a pet project.”

The source further added, “The team wants to make content around Bhagat Singh unlike anything done before. Rather than going in the conventional film format, the team is also exploring the long-form format for the story. It’s all in very early stages at the moment and the writing in itself will take another 6 to 8 months.”

On the film front, Rajkummar Rao recently starred in Anubhav Sinha’s film Bheed. The film also featured Bhumi Pednekar, Pankaj Kapur and Dia Mirza. Bheed is about the hardships faced by a section of the people because of the lockdown imposed in 2020 to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. Interestingly, the film has been shot in black and white format by Anubhav Sinha.

Also Read: Stree stars Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor give goofy pose for selfie ahead of shooting sequel



BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.