Zee Studios and Anil Sharma have produced films such as Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and Gadar 2, and now they are set to release a new film titled Vanvaas. Director Anil Sharma announced this project following the success of Gadar 2. The announcement was made on Dussehra, providing a glimpse into the story that explores themes of duty, honor, and the consequences of one’s actions.

Taking to social media, the makers shared an announcement video, offering a first glimpse of ‘Apne Hi Apno Ko Dete Hai: Vanvaas,’ capturing the film's fervor with enthralling visuals and a mind-blowing BGM. The video also captured the Ram Ram song that further takes us in it's divine world and is sure sure to rule the hearts of the audience with it's release. They further added the caption, “Kahani zindagi ki..... Kahani jazbaat ki. Kahani apno ke vishwaas ki! Pure parivaar ke sang dekhiye parivaar ki film, #Vanvaas, coming soon in theatres near you. Aap sabhi ko Dussehra ki hardik shubhkamnayein.”

While speaking about Vanvaas director Anil Sharma said, “Ramayana and Vanvaas is a different take on the same where kids make their parents take exile. Kalyug Ka Ramayana jaha Apne hi Dete Hai Apno ko Vanvaas.”

Umesh Kr Bansal, Chief Business Officer at Zee Studios, said, “We are thrilled to back such an extraordinary project. Vanvaas offers a fresh take on modern-day family dynamics, and we are confident it will deliver a truly unique experience for the audience.”

Anil Sharma has directed blockbuster films such as Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, The Hero: Love Story of a Spy, Apne, and Gadar 2, among others. With the announcement video now released, excitement is reaching a fever pitch as audiences eagerly await more details about the film.

Vanvaas, written, produced, and directed by Anil Sharma, will soon be released in theaters as a Zee Studios Worldwide release.

