With a career spanning over four decades, Anil Kapoor has appeared in more than 100 films, showcasing his versatility across various genres and remaining one of Bollywood's most successful actors. A recent report revealed that the 67-year-old actor declined a lucrative endorsement deal for a pan masala brand worth ₹10 crore, citing a sense of "responsibility" towards his audience.

According to Pinkvilla, Kapoor was offered this profitable deal but chose to reject it. A source close to the actor commented on his decision and stated, “Anil Kapoor was approached by a major pan masala company with a tempting offer. However, he was quick to decline. He believes he has a responsibility towards his fans and the wider audience and feels strongly about not endorsing products that could potentially harm public health, regardless of the monetary compensation.”

Over the years, Anil Kapoor has become more selective about the brands he associates with, prioritizing health and wellness in his endorsements. He consistently places his values above financial gain, carefully choosing products that align with his personal vision and public image. Recently, other celebrities, including Kartik Aaryan and John Abraham, have also declined to endorse tobacco products, reflecting a growing trend among actors to promote healthier choices.

Previously, celebrities such as Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, and Amitabh Bachchan have been associated with well-known pan masala ads, facing criticism for their endorsements. After receiving backlash, Akshay Kumar issued an apology and vowed never to promote pan masala again.

On the work front, Anil Kapoor was last seen in Divya Khossla’s Savi. He also appeared in Fighter, starring alongside Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. Upcoming projects include War 2, featuring Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR, as well as Alpha, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari.

