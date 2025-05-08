In the past, we were the first to inform our readers that Kartik Aaryan is all set to team up with Karan Johar and Mahaveer Jain on a creature comedy titled Naagzilla with Mrighdeep Singh Lamba as director. We also informed our esteemed readers that the film will feature the young star in a double role. And now, there's another exclusive and exciting scoop about Naagzilla.

Anil Kapoor or Bobby Deol to play villain in Naagzilla with Kartik Aaryan

According to reliable sources, the Naagzilla team is looking to cast either Anil Kapoor or Bobby Deol as the negative lead. "The script of Naagzilla warrants the presence of a senior actor in a negative role. Karan Johar has short-listed two names for the role - Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol - and now, Kartik will take the final casting call for Naagzilla. The entire cast of Naagzilla is being decided collaboratively, and Karan will now indulge in a discussion with Kartik and Mahaveer Jain to lock the antagonist," a source told Bollywood Hungama.

We also hear that the villain of Naagzilla will transform their look using prosthetics and visual effects. "It's a tale of Icchadhari Naagin, and the villains' role is as important as that of a hero. Hence, the team is being cautious of who they lock for the film," the source tells us further.

Kartik and Karan, in consultation with Mahaveer Jain, will lock the antagonist in the next 15 days and then make an official announcement.

