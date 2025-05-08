The makers of the upcoming family entertainer Bhool Chuk Maaf, starring Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi, have announced a direct-to-OTT release on Prime Video, bypassing its originally planned theatrical debut on May 9, 2025. Citing the recent Operation Sindoor and heightened security drills nationwide, Maddock Films and Amazon MGM Studios decided to bring the film to audiences worldwide on May 16, 2025.

The statement from Maddock Films and Amazon MGM Studios reads, “In light of the recent events and the heightened security drills across the nation, we at Maddock Films and Amazon MGM Studios have decided to bring our family entertainer, Bhool Chuk Maaf, directly to your homes on May 16—only on Prime Video, worldwide. While we were eagerly looking forward to celebrating the film with you in theaters, the spirit of the nation comes first. Jai Hind.” The backdrop of Operation Sindoor, India’s military response on May 7 to the Pahalgam terror attack, has led to a cautious approach from the film industry, with Bhool Chuk Maaf joining other projects in adjusting release plans amid the tense climate.

Directed by Karan Sharmaa and produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films, Bhool Chuk Maaf promises a heartwarming blend of comedy and family drama. The film features a stellar ensemble, with Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi in the lead, supported by veteran actors Sanjay Mishra, Zakir Hussain, Raghubir Yadav, and Seema Pahwa. Described as a “family entertainer,” the movie’s vibrant promotional materials, including a colorful poster with a clock motif, hint at a whimsical narrative, likely centered on themes of forgiveness and familial bonds, as suggested by its title, which translates to “Mistakes Forgiven.”

