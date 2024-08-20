The documentary Angry Young Men was released on Amazon Prime Video today, that is, August 20, and it educates viewers about some fascinating trivia. It is about the glorious career of Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar, who were known as Salim-Javed and how they changed the course of Indian cinema. A documentary on them would be incomplete if it didn’t focus on their split, which shocked and saddened the industry as well as fans. It also consists of interviews with their family members and the bond they shared with each other.

Angry Young Men: Zoya Akhtar reveals that Salman Khan taught her how to ride a bicycle

Farhan Akhtar spoke about Salim Khan’s children, “All my memories (of childhood) hugely involved spending time, especially with Sohail and Alvira. Salman and Arbaaz were older than I was. So, as much as I wanted to hang out with them, I don't think they wanted to hang out with me (laughs). I was like a proper kid-kid, like, just running around doing stupid things like eating grass (laughs)!”

Salman Khan said, “It was like everyone was like family. Anyone could go to anyone's house. I taught Farhan and Zoya how to cycle.”

Farhan Akhtar’s filmmaker sister Zoya Akhtar remembered this bicycle episode, “I was just kind of struggling and I remember Salman was like, 'Just go for it. Nothing is going to happen. You'll fall. Then you'll get up and you'll go again'. And it's something that stays, you know.”

Farhan Akhtar also opened up on what happened after the split took place, “To a certain degree, I mean, of course, it did have an effect because you realize that something is not the same. But, at no point did I ever feel like I can't go there.”

An interesting aspect of the documentary was Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar, along with others, revealing interesting trivia about writing two of their most accomplished works, Sholay and Deewaar. Incidentally, both were released in the same year.

Also Read: Angry Young Men: Javed Akhtar gets emotional recalling his struggles in Mumbai: “I slept at railway stations, studio compounds, in corridors, on benches”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.