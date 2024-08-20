Mumbai is currently the focus of the location scouting, intending to commence shooting in the first week of September.

Ibrahim Ali Khan’s upcoming sports drama, Diler, has hit a roadblock in its production schedule. The film, helmed by director Kunal Deshmukh, was initially slated for a significant portion of its shoot in the UK. However, due to the escalating unrest and anti-immigration protests in the country, producer Dinesh Vijan has made the crucial decision to cancel the London leg entirely.

Ibrahim Ali Khan’s Diler makers ditch London for Mumbai amidst UK unrest; filming to commence in September: Report

According to the report in Mid-day, the production team had conducted a recce and look tests in London towards the end of July, with a comprehensive shooting schedule planned. However, the deteriorating situation in the UK prompted the makers to prioritize the safety of their cast and crew. As a source close to the production revealed, “In July-end, the team did recce and look tests in London. Kunal had lined up a straight schedule during which significant portions of the film would have been canned. But after the situation worsened, the makers felt it would be very expensive to hire exhaustive security.”

With the safety of his team being paramount, Dinesh Vijan has opted for a complete overhaul of the shooting plan. The production is now on a frantic search for suitable locations within India. “For Dinesh, his unit’s safety is paramount. So, he scrapped the London leg and instructed his team to consider domestic locations,” the source added. Mumbai is currently the focus of the location scouting, intending to commence shooting in the first week of September.

The sudden change in plans is undoubtedly a setback for the film, but it highlights the producer's commitment to the well-being of his team. Diler, which is reportedly centered on the life of a marathoner, marks Ibrahim Ali Khan's second film after his Bollywood debut, Sarzameen, opposite Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.