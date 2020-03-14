Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 14.03.2020 | 9:38 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Angrezi Medium Sooryavanshi Baaghi 3 Thappad 83 Gulabo Sitabo
follow us on

Angrezi Medium producer Dinesh Vijan reveals why he chose to release the film despite theatre shutdown

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

While several movie makers have opted to postpone the release of their film scheduled to release in March owing to the coronavirus outbreak, the makers of Angrezi Medium went ahead to release their film on March 13.  

Angrezi Medium producer Dinesh Vijan reveals why he chose to release the film despite theatre shutdown 

However, by Friday evening several state governments announced the shut down of theatres as a precautionary measure, thus hampering the business of the movies running in the theatres. While the Delhi government had announced the shutdown of the theatre a day before the release of the Irrfan Khan starrer, producer Dinesh Vijan in an interview with a tabloid reveals why he chose to release the film. Dinesh Vijan said that they were left with no option but to release the film as it had already opened in the UAE-GCC market on Thursday when the Chief Minister of Delhi announced the shutdown of theatres. He said that had they known about the shutdown a couple of days in advance they would have had the time to rethink but by Thursday it was too late to pull back. 

Dinesh Vijan further said that the overseas prints had been dispatched and KDMs (code for digital projectors) issued to theatres across India. However, the producer said that despite everything the film opened well and has been appreciated by the critics and the audience. 

The makers will be re-releasing the films in the areas where the government has ordered to shut down the theatres. The movie marks the comeback of actor Irrfan Khan after two years who is undergoing treatment for neuroendocrine tumour. The film also stars Radhika Madan, Deepak Dobriyal, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Dimple Kapadia. 

Also Read:Irrfan Khan says he forgot how to act before shooting for Angrezi Medium

More Pages: Angrezi Medium Box Office Collection , Angrezi Medium Movie Review

Tags : , , , , , ,
Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Day 1 Estimates: Corona Virus scare…

Spain & Italy shoot of Zoya Akhtar's Made In…

Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan cancel their…

Box Office: Angrezi Medium Day 1 in overseas

Article 15 director-actor duo Anubhav Sinha…

Coronavirus scare: Cinema halls in Mumbai…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification