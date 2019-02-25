Angad Bedi joins the star cast of Gunjan Saxena’s biopic, Kargil Girl

After Janhvi Kapoor was roped in to play the lead role in Gunjan Saxena’s biopic, Kargil Girl, it is now Angad Bedi who has joined the cast. For those living under the rock, Gunjan Saxena is the brave pilot who flew a fighter jet in the active Kargil war zone in 1999. This selfless act of hers earned her a medal and a lot of well-deserved appreciation from all around the country. Janhvi Kapoor is seen prepping for the role as she takes flying lessons and gorging on her favourite food as she is required to gain a few pounds to get in to the skin of the character.

Angad Bedi will be seen playing the pivotal role of Gunjan Saxena’s real brother, Anshuman Saxena. Angad is portraying the role of an army officer while Pankaj Tripathi plays the father to the duo. The duo’s characters are huge fans of Janhvi’s uncle, Anil Kapoor and they were spotted shaking a leg to his famous track, My Name Is Lakhan from Ram Lakhan. They recreated the song during their night shoot on the streets of Nirala Nagar over the weekend.

The said schedule is supposed to wrap up on 2nd March and their next schedule will commence in April in Lucknow. Produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, Kargil Girl is one of the most anticipated biopics of the year.

