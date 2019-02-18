Fitness fanatic Janhvi Kapoor gains weight for Gunjan Saxena biopic

Janhvi Kapoor is known for her gym addiction. She is a self-confessed fitness freak and loves to flaunt her gym wear to paps. While all this is true, she has gained a few pounds and her fans can’t get enough of it. She was very slender and is now looking pleasantly curvy. The change is thanks to her new movie, Gunjan Saxena biopic. She has been working out and is on a special diet because the makers that she needs to gain some weight to stay true to her part. Janhvi, who is a foodie, is seen gorging on her favourite delicacies to gain weight.

Additionally, she is also taking lessons in flying for the film. The look test for the film had gone viral a few weeks ago and it raised our expectations about the film. The biopic will go on floors by March end and Janhvi will play the brave pilot who flew a fighter plane in the Kargil war zone in 1999 and earned a medal for her selfless act.

This is the age of biopics and plots which have a singular woman character are going strong at the box office. Last year, it was Alia Bhatt’s Raazi which did good numbers at the box office and so did Sonam Kapoor’s Neerja in 2016 which was in a similar genre as the Gunjan Saxena biopic. Let’s see if Janhvi is successful in repeating this success.

In personal life, Janhvi is supposedly dating Ishaan Khatter but have never admitted to the same.

